New Delhi: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently posted a heartwarming picture on his official social media account on the occasion of Father’s Day. The picture featured Tendulkar posing with his son Arjun Tendulkar having scrambled eggs. It is noteworthy that the 22-year-old cricketer cooked the eggs for his father.Also Read - From Rohit Sharma To Sachin Tendulkar, Here's How Indian Cricket Fraternity Led In Wishing Father's Day, See Tweets

Tendulkar posted this picture and captioned,”Had the best scrambled eggs in the world today made by Arjun. The creaminess, texture and consistency was so good! A breakfast filled with love…couldn’t have asked for more,” wrote Tendulkar on Twitter. Also Read - WATCH: When the World Witnessed a Sixteen Year-Old Sachin Tendulkar Going Bonkers Over Mustaq Ahmad and Abdul Qadir

Check out the tweet here: Also Read - Sheldon Jackson Reacts on Sachin Tendulkar Comparing His Fast Glovework to MS Dhoni

Had the best scrambled eggs in the world today made by Arjun.

The creaminess, texture and consistency was so good!

A breakfast filled with love…couldn’t have asked for more. ❤️#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/VW0YH9jPfY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 19, 2022

Before posting this picture, Tendulkar posted another video where he paid tribute to his father. Tendulkar posted a video on social media and wrote, “Every child’s first Hero is his father. I was no different. Even today, I remember what he taught me, his unconditional love & how he let me find my own path. Happy Father’s Day everyone! #FathersDay.”

Check out the video here:

Every child’s first Hero is his father. I was no different. Even today, I remember what he taught me, his unconditional love & how he let me find my own path. Happy Father’s Day everyone!#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/fgWQPr8jc6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 19, 2022

On the professional front, Arjun is going through a rough time as he was not included in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad for the knockout matches. Arjun Tendulkar was picked by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL mega auction for Rs 30 lakh but did not get to play a single match even after MI were eliminated from title contention early after losing eight consecutive matches.