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Sachin Tendulkar celebrates 53rd birthday: From most international centuries to youngest Indian debutant, look at his iconic records

Sachin Tendulkar celebrates 53rd birthday: From most international centuries to youngest Indian debutant, look at his iconic records

Look at the historic records of Sachin Tendulkar on his 53rd birthday. Scroll down to see his stats and achievements.

Sachin Tendulkar's historic records on his 53rd Birthday

April 24th is a big day for cricket fans and the Indian cricket team as on this day a legend was born to create history and achieve many more big milestones and feats. On Friday, the legend turned 53. Yes, you guessed it right, it’s Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar aka Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday. The whole cricket world witnessed his contribution to the sport. Tendulkar played a major role in the rise of Indian cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar is still known as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, but it is still not possible for many players in cricket history to match his legacy and iconic records. Well, let’s open up about Sachin Tendulkar’s massive records and unforgettable moments.

Sachin Tendulkar holds record for most centuries and international runs

The first immense record held by Sachin Tendulkar is, he holds the record for the most centuries in Test and ODI formats. Sachin played some crucial knocks for the Indian team. Not only this, Sachin Tendulkar has made 34,357 international runs.

Let’s discuss his famous record of smashing the highest international centuries in all formats (100).

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Sachin Tendulkar became India’s youngest Test debutant at 16

He achieved one more brilliant feat of youngest Indian debutant for the Indian team in the Test format. He made his debut at the age of 16 years and 205 days against Pakistan in Karachi.

Let’s talk about one more massive record of Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record for most appearances (200) in a Test format, which no player can achieve in any format.

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record of most Test runs

Speaking about his Test stats, Sachin Tendulkar smashed 15,921 runs in his Test career, including 51 centuries and 2,058 fours. No star is near him to achieve this feat. Sachin became the first player to smash 15,000 Test runs. He achieved this milestone in 300 innings.

Sachin Tendulkar leads with the most runs in ODI format

Sachin Tendulkar has a career span over 22 years with 91 days. Sachin Tendulkar became the first player to achieve the feat of the fastest 18,000 runs in an ODI format. He achieved this milestone in 440 innings.

Sachin Tendulkar holds record for most ‘Player of the Match awards’

Not only this, Sachin Tendulkar holds the highest numbers for the ‘Player of the Match’ award (76), the most runs in a career (34,357), the most fifties (264), the most nineties (28), and the most fours (4,076) across all formats.

Category Record Format Details Career span Longest international career All 1989–2013 (24 years) Matches Most international matches All 664 Runs Most international runs All 34,357 Centuries Most international centuries All 100 50+ scores Most 50+ scores All 264 Tests played Most matches Test 200 Test runs Most runs Test 15,921 Test centuries Most hundreds Test 51 Test fifties Most half-centuries Test 68 ODIs played Most matches ODI 463 ODI runs Most runs ODI 18,426 ODI centuries Most hundreds ODI 49 ODI double ton First player to score 200 ODI 200* vs South Africa (2010) ODI 50+ scores Most ODI 145 Player of the match Most awards ODI 62 Player of the series Most awards ODI 15 World Cup runs Most runs WC 2,278 World Cup centuries Most hundreds WC 6 Single WC runs Most runs in one edition WC 673 (2003) World Cups played Most editions WC 6 (1992–2011) International milestone First to 30,000+ runs All Landmark achievement Debut age Youngest Indian debutant Test 16 years, 205 days Nervous 90s Most scores in 90s All 28

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar turns 53: From lavish mansion worth Rs 100 crore to net worth of over Rs 1000 crore

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