It is no secret that former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar and his childhood friend Vinod Kambli, who is an ex-cricketer himself share a very good on and off-the-field bonding. On Tuesday, Tendulkar posted a video on micro-blogging site Twitter along with Kambli where he challenged the 48-year-old to rap on ‘Cricket Wali Beat’.
Tendulkar gave Kambli merely a week to prepare for it. The ‘Cricket Wali Beat’ song was performed by Tendulkar along with singer Sonu Nigam in 2017. It was a song dedicated to to his fellow cricketers who had played in World Cups. Tagging his friend, Tendulkar put up a video and tweeted “Mr. Kambli, I challenge you to do the rap of my song #CricketWaliBeat! You have 1 week.”
In the challenge, Tendulkar, popularly known as the ‘little master’ asks Kambli to remember all the names and perform the rap.
Kambli immediately breaks into some cool hip-hop moves, looking the part in his shades.
“I’m going to give him a week’s time,” Tendulkar says. “So, by the 28th (of January), if he doesn’t know how to sing that song, then he owes me something,” he adds with a grin.
“Big challenge,” Kambli is seen as saying in response.
Here is the original ‘Cricket Wali Beat’ song:
Not long back, while wishing his childhood friend Kambli, Tendulkar said in a video that he knew that his friend was a good singer and an even better dancer.
Way back in February 1988, the two had shot to the limelight in a Haris Shield semi-final game, when in a school match they stitched a record 664-run stand. Tendulkar was 326 not out and Kambli was unbeaten on 349 for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier’s High School.