London: It is no secret that former Indian batting maestro, Sachin Tendulkar is a big tennis fan and has often been spotted at the stands in Wimbledon. Due to the pandemic, Tendulkar was not able to pay a visit to the SW19 courts this year, but he made sure he congratulated World No 1 Novak Djokovic for winning his 20th Grand Slam on Sunday.Also Read - WATCH: Novak Djokovic Gifts Match Racket to Girl Fan After Wimbledon 2021 Win, Video Goes Viral

Tendulkar lauded Djokovic for his comeback after starting off in a scratchy fashion. Tendulkar’s tweet read, “Great win @DjokerNole! Many congratulations on winning the @Wimbledon & your 20th Grand Slam title. Despite a challenging start and taking time to find your groove, you fought on and took your game to the next level. Absolute champion mentality to win this one.” Also Read - Novak Djokovic on Participation in Tokyo Olympics 2020, Says 'Little Bit Divided' Over Competing at Games

Great win @DjokerNole! Many congratulations on winning the @Wimbledon & your 20th Grand Slam title. Despite a challenging start and taking time to find your groove, you fought on and took your game to the next level. Absolute champion mentality to win this one.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/8r9ypa5zXX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 11, 2021

Also Read - Novak Djokovic Pays Tribute to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal After Record-Equalling 20th Major

Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 at Centre Court in the Wimbledon 2021 final to create history.

Asked what equalling their record meant to him, Novak Djokovic replied: “It means none of us three will stop.

“I have to make a great tribute to Rafa and Roger, they are legends of our sport and the two most important players I ever faced in my career.

Djokovic will now have a chance to go for Calendar Slam at US Open, which both Federer and Nadal have never achieved in their career. Djokovic now has 61 titles whereas Nadal and Federer have 57 and 54 titles respectively.