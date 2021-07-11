New Delhi: It is no secret that Sachin Tendulkar loves the following football as well, thanks to his Kerala Blasters connection. After Brazil lost to Argentina in the Copa America 2021 final on Sunday, Tendulkar took to Twitter to motivate a heartbroken Neymar. Neymar, who was hoping to win his first international title with Brazil, had his dreams dashed as Angel Di Mario’s 22nd-minute goal made all the difference.Also Read - LIVE Streaming Italy vs England EURO 2020 FINAL in India: When And Where to Watch ITA vs ENG Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

Tendulkar, who was a part of the losing side in the 2003 Cricket World Cup final, admitted that he understands the pain of losing in a final. Hoping Neymar would bounce back, Tendulkar reckoned this is just a bend and not the end of the road for the Brazilian star.

Tendulkar's tweet read: "The pain of losing a final is understandable. But this is just a bend in the road, not end of the road for @neymarjr & @CBF_Futebol. They'll bounce back stronger and do themselves proud."

Neymar was in tears after the game and Lionel Messi was seen pacifying his ex-Barcelona teammate. It was a moment that was loved by their fans and would surely be etched in their memories.