Mumbai: The iconic Sachin Tendulkar has been receiving messages for a speedy recovery after announcing on Saturday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. From former cricketers to fans, wishes are pouring on the micro-blogging site Twitter where Tendulkar became a top trending topic soon after the announcement. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Puts Himself Under Home Quarantine

In a statement on Saturday, Tendulkar, arguably the greatest batsman to have played the game, revealed while has tested positive for COVID-19 but his family members have returned negative. He though has out himself under home quarantine. Also Read - India Records Over 62,000 Corona Cases, Highest Single-Day Spike in Over 5 Months

“I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay,” read the statement. However, I’ve tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative.” Also Read - Jonny Bairstow Responds to Sunil Gavaskar's 'Uninterested' Remark: Hadn't Heard But He's Free to Call me

“I’ve quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols advise by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you,” he added.

Get well soon paaji — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 27, 2021

Get well soon, Sachin. Wishing you a speedy recovery 😇 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 27, 2021

Take care Paaji! — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) March 27, 2021

Get well soon Sachin. Wish you the speediest of recoveries. Praying for you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 27, 2021

We and an entire country is rooting for your speedy recovery 🤞🏼

Get well soon 💫 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 27, 2021

Hit it out of the park, master. Get well soon. pic.twitter.com/42njSszw6E — Aditya Mohrir (@AdityaMohrir) March 27, 2021

Get well soon god pic.twitter.com/3jslGNtSz4 — Anand (@iamakt27) March 27, 2021



Tendulkar retired from international cricket in November 2013 as the game’s most prolific run-getter. He scored 34,357 runs across formats and is the only batsman to have recorded 100 international centuries.

The news comes amid the rising cases of coronavirus across the country. In the last 24 hours, a whopping 62,258 fresh cases have been recorded which is the biggest single-day jump since October 16 last year.

Maharashtra, which is dealing with its biggest surge since the pandemic began last year, will be imposing night curfew starting Sunday. The state has reported nearly 37,000 new coronavirus cases.