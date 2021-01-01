Sports stars have been wishing their happy New Year with the world welcoming 2021 with a hope to leave the bitter memories of the year gone by behind. 2020 brought with itself coronavirus pandemic which upended life but with the process of vaccination getting underway in several countries, the expectation is that the deadly virus will soon be consigned to history. Also Read - Happy New Year 2021: Here's How The First Sunrise of The Year Looked Like in Indian Cities | In Videos & Pics

From cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar to football royalty Cristiano Ronaldo, stars have been wishing for a new start in 2021 while acknowledging the painful memories of 2020.

" As we start afresh, hoping for a safer and happier 2021, let's carry forward invaluable lessons from last year: to be consciously grateful for things and not take mother nature for granted. To value relationships and to keep in touch with our loved ones," Tendulkar wrote to his nearly 35 million followers on Twitter.

Juventus star Ronaldo posted a picture of his family celebrating the new year as he called upon everyone to make a difference and bounce back from the low of COVID-19.

” 2020 was not an easy year, there’s no doubt about it. No one can be indifferent to the pain and suffering that COVID-19 brought upon the world. But now it’s time to bounce back and show that, together, we can make a difference. Happy New Year!” Ronaldo wrote on his social media handles.

Here’s how your favourite sports star called in the new year:-

The year 2021, coronavirus permitting, will be a packed one as far sports are concerned. From Tokyo Olympics to T20 World Cup, fans can expect non-stop action throughout the year.

Here’s wishing everyone from India.com a very happy new year.