Former batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar gave a masterclass analysis on Steve Smith‘s recent success during the Ashes. Smith scored a record 774 runs in eight innings, which is staggering. Tendulkar opted for a step-by-step route to explain how Smith adjusted himself in every match. It was intriguing to learn from Tendulkar the insights. Sachin explains how at Lord’s during the first game Smith shuffled a lot exposing his leg stump forcing the bowler to bowl on his legs. In the second Test, Tendulkar explained how Smith’s complicated stance led to him getting into a bad position and that is how Archer created problems with the short, fast delivery. Tendulkar also explained how he came up with a strange technique of leaving the ball in the fourth and fifth Test, which again worked for him.

Here is Sachin’s masterclass analysis:

This is my take on @SteveSmith49’s recent success in the Ashes. pic.twitter.com/qUNktHt5ps — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 19, 2019

After Smith made a comeback to Test cricket at Lord’s after serving the ban, it took the Aussie three innings to pip Virat Kohli and get back at the top spot in ICC Test Ranking.

“If Steven was Indian, his technique and mechanics and the strategy around his batting would just be accepted,” Woodhill was quoted as saying in ESPNcricinfo after the Ashes. “We see Kohli, Gavaskar, (Rohit) Sharma, Ganguly, Sehwag – all these players have unique techniques. The Indian system is all about output, about scoring runs. We don’t care how you do it as long as you do it’, whereas in Australia we wanted you to score well and we wanted you to look good,” he concluded.