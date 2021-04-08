Batting great Sachin Tendulkar has been discharged from the hospital on Thursday and will continue his recovery in home isolation. Tendulkar was hospitalised on April 2 as a precautionary measure after testing positive for the COVID-19 on March 27. Also Read - IPL 2021: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Opens up About His Obsession For Rishabh Pant, Calls Wicketkeeper-Batsman an Absolute Match Winner

Tendulkar took to Twitter to share the news with fans as he gave the update on the development.

"I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it," Tendulkar said.



Tendulkar also thanked the medical staff for taking care of him during the hospitalisation.

“I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me & have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances,” said Tendulkar.



Tendulkar was admitted to the hospital on April 2. However, all his other family members have tested negative.

Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup 🇮🇳 win. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2021



The legendary right-handed batsman had taken part in the Road Safety World Series Challenge veterans’ tournament in Raipur last month. Tendulkar led the India Legends to the title in the Road Safety World Series tournament. India Legends beat their Sri Lankan counterparts in the summit clash. Tendulkar got among the runs in a couple of games and led from the front.

Besides Tendulkar, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, his elder brother Yusuf and S Badrinath — all of whom had recently participated at the Road Safety World Series Challenge — have so far announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19.