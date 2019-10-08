Cricket legend and honorary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday attended the 87th-anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Hindon Air Force Station.

Sachin, who was conferred with the Group Captain rank in September 2010, attended the celebrations where Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria was also present. After the function, he took to Twitter and extended best wishes to his fans. His post read, “वायु सेना दिवस के अवसर पर सभी को शुभकामनाएं।भारत को हमेशा सुरक्षित रखने के लिए मैं देश के हर सैनिक को धन्यवाद देता हूं। माननीय PM मोदी जी द्वारा जारी स्वस्थ और स्वच्छ भारत मिशन में आपके उत्साह को देखकर मैं कामना करता हूं कि भारत हमेशा स्वस्थ, स्वच्छ और सुरक्षित रहे। जय हिंद!”

🇮🇳 वायु सेना दिवस के अवसर पर सभी को शुभकामनाएं।भारत को हमेशा सुरक्षित रखने के लिए मैं देश के हर सैनिक को धन्यवाद देता हूं। माननीय PM मोदी जी द्वारा जारी स्वस्थ और स्वच्छ भारत मिशन में आपके उत्साह को देखकर मैं कामना करता हूं कि भारत हमेशा स्वस्थ, स्वच्छ और सुरक्षित रहे। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/6eYrZDrYgE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 8, 2019



Sachin attended the event with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and was greeted by the Air Force officers.

The legend retired from the international cricket in 2013 and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1994. Sachin is also the first sportsperson to be made the honourary Group Captain in the Indian Air Force.