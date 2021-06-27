New Delhi: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar feels that the World Test Championship Final was decided in the first 10-15 overs of the final day. India lost the wickets of their key batsmen – Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane is a quick session during the initial overs of the Reserve Day. Also Read - Not Taking Bhuvneshwar Kumar to UK Huge Mistake, Shardul Thakur Should Have Been Part of WTC Squad: Sarandeep Singh

Tendulkar feels that India needed a partnership upfront to execute their plans against the fierce New Zealand bowling attack but they failed miserably in that.

"I'd mentioned that the first 10 overs on the last day would be critical. If we can last till drinks, then we had the firepower to accelerate. How Rishabh came and played some shots, and the rest too when they realised the game is a bit safer now. New Zealand couldn't chase, they'd have to defend, that's a change in mindset. But for that we needed a partnership upfront for that," Tendulkar said on his YouTube channel.

India, who were touted as the favourites to lift the inaugural WTC maze, lost the final by 8 wickets against New Zealand.

The Master Blaster said that the batsmen needed to hang in there but they lost big wickets at regular interval.

“Not losing a wicket in the first 10-12 overs was very important but that’s where New Zealand were successful in getting Kohli and Pujara out. They got out in quick succession and Rahane too got out which kept the pressure on India. And the batters had to hang in there,” Tendulkar added.

Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was the highest scorer for India in the second innings as he slammed 41 runs before getting dismissed by Trent Boult.

Tendulkar said Pant tried to change the momentum with the attacking approach but failed to build a partnership with other players.

“Rishabh tried to play shots and change the momentum so that if some runs could be scored, we could have given them a chance to bat, our bowlers a little more overs. But India lost wickets and the game was decided in the first 10-15 overs. If we’d had a partnership there, we could have been putting pressure on them.”