India-New Zealand: It was nostalgic, but nothing strange! Sachin Tendulkar got a champion-like welcome when he entered Old Trafford. As fans got a glimpse of the little master, they went ‘Sachin-Sachin’. The legend was dressed in formals and looked dapper as he walked towards the playing strip. Tendulkar has a lot of good memories of the ground as he slammed his maiden Test century at the venue in 1994. The reaction of the fans will give you goosebumps. The official Twitter handle of the World Cup posted the video and captioned it as, “Who’s got the crowd all excited? Oh, that’s who!”

Meanwhile, after a disappointing day which saw the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford, Manchester could not be completed, the game has been scheduled to play on the following reserve day. Before the rain, Indian bowlers had dominated the day and restricted the Kiwi batsmen to 211/5 in 46.1 overs. Though they did not take many wickets but resisted the batsmen from scoring runs at a brisk rate.

Most of the Blackcaps batters, despite settling in nicely, failed to put their team in a commanding position. Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor all played more than 50 balls but scored at a strike-rate of less than 80. Taylor is batting at 67 off 85 deliveries, reflecting the pressure created by the Indian bowlers on all fronts.

If a result is not attained even after today, then it should bring joy to the Indian fans. The Indian team, on the virtue of finishing the league stages of ICC World Cup 2019 atop the points table, will qualify for the final ahead of the Kiwis. Thus, it will be the Kane Williamson-led side raring to take the field.