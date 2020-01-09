On Thursday, former India cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar took a chance to subtly roast Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly over ‘skipping’ training sessions during their playing days. Initially, Tendulkar started by lauding Ganguly as he referred to him as ‘Dadi’.

“Well done Dadi! Kya baat hai…” he wrote. Ganguly was quick to respond, referring to him as a ‘fitness freak. He wrote, “…thank u champion …. always was a fitness freak .. u remember the great training days ?”

But then Sachin reminded him of how the southpaw used to skip training sessions during their playing days. The Master Blaster wrote, “Yes Dadi..We all know how much you enjoyed training! Especially ‘Skipping’”.

View this post on Instagram A good fitness session in a cold morning is very freshning …. A post shared by SOURAV GANGULY (@souravganguly) on Jan 1, 2020 at 8:23pm PST

Tendulkar and Ganguly still remain one of India’s best opening pairs in limited-overs cricket. The two started opening the batting from 1996 and their partnership carried on until 2007. During this while, they amassed a staggering 6609 runs in merely 136 innings at an astounding average of 49.32.

The two have stitched 21 hundred stands and 23 fifty partnerships in their illustrious career spanning for more than a decade at the top. Even after years following their retirement, their tally remains to be the highest. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are inching closer to them, scoring 4708 runs in 105 innings, averaging 45.26.