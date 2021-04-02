While congratulating his former teammates on the 10th anniversary of India’s historic 2011 World Cup win, Sachin Tendulkar – who tested positive for coronavirus – informed fans that he has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure and hopes to be back home with his family soon. Also Read - Varanasi: COVID Guidelines Issued For Malls & Temples; Shops Not Following Protocol to be Sealed, Say DM Orders

“Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup,” Tendulkar tweeted. Also Read - CSK on Josh Hazlewood's IPL 2021 Exit: Was Not Prepared, No Decision Over Replacement as Yet

Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Also Read - India Registers 81,466 Corona Cases in 24 Hours, Highest Single-day Spike Since October Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup 🇮🇳 win. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2021

Earlier, Tendulkar had taken to Twitter and informed his fans about testing positive for the deadly virus. Once he made the revelation, wishes of speedy recovery started pouring in from all quarters.