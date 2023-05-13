Home

Sachin Tendulkar in Awe of Suryakumar Yadav’s UNIQUE Shot During MI vs GT IPL 2023 Match; Watch VIRAL Video

IPL 2023: Tendulkar, who was in the dugout, was showing how Surya had played the shot in the middle.

Sachin in awe of Surya (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Mumbai: It is not every day that one gets to impress Sachin Tendulkar, who is popularly regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. But on Friday, Tendulkar was mighty impressed by Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav. During the game between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede stadium, Suryakumar hit a majestic six off Mohammed Shami over the third man. The ball was pitched up and Surya had to create that angle by opening the face of the bat. The ball came off the bat well and flew 10 rows back for a six. Tendulkar, who was in the dugout, was showing how Surya had played the shot in the middle.

Here is the clip of an impressed Tendulkar in the MI dugout:

One of the Crazy shot ever. Take a bow, Surya. pic.twitter.com/ygbHAydGVy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 12, 2023

Surya played some outrageous shots en route his maiden IPL hundred (103 not out) as his stunning knock outshone a superlative all-round show from Rashid Khan to set up Mumbai Indians’ 27-run win over Gujarat Titans.

Invited to bat, MI posted 218 for 5 on the back of world number one T20 batter Suryakumar’s 103 not out off just 49 balls and then restricted GT to 191 for 8 to notch up their seventh win this season. This was MI’s fourth consecutive 200-plus score on their home ground.

While Suryakumar played a blinder of an innings which was studded with 11 fours and six sixes, Rohit Sharma (29), Ishan Kishan (31) and Vishnu Vinod (30) chipped in for the home side. Chasing 219, GT were in danger of being bowled out for a low total, but a brutal unbeaten 79 off just 32 balls from Rashid — which had three fours and 10 sixes — reduced the margin of the defeat drastically.

