Former batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar became the latest to be inducted into ICC’s coveted Hall of Fame. It may have come late for the little master as he along with Allan Donald and Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick were the latest to be inducted. Tendulkar becomes the sixth Indian to be honoured with this, as he joined legends like Rahul Dravid, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Bishen Singh Bedi, and Sunil Gavaskar. Tendulkar had to wait for his time because according to the rulebook, a player is eligible for the distinction only after five years of his retirement. “On this occasion, I would like to thank all of those who were by my side over a long international career. My parents, brother Ajit and wife Anjali have been pillars of strength while I was lucky to have someone like coach Ramakant Achrekar as an early guide and mentor,” Tendulkar said during the event.

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar made his India debut aged 16 and almost instantly became the apple of his cricket-obsessed country’s eye. When he finally bowed out, two and a half decades later, he was the owner of several major batting records, and had risen, in the estimation of his countrymen, to an almost immortal being.

If immortality comes from achievements, the ‘Little Master’ does have a very good claim to it. For starters, he has a stunning aggregate of 34,357 runs across formats, more than 6,000 ahead of the second-placed Kumar Sangakkara. Those numbers came on the back of hundreds – hundred of them to be exact, 29 clear of the next on the list, Ricky Ponting.