Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Shreyas Iyer’s Heroics During Ranji Trophy 2024 Final vs Vidarbha in Mumbai | WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai: Spotlight was on Shreyas Iyer since he confirmed that he would be featuring in the Ranji Trophy 2024 final versus Vidarbha. Iyer, who is making a comeback to competitive cricket after a long time, could not go big in the first essay as he perished for seven. Following his poor comeback, he faced the heat from all quarters. Iyer, who also lost his Central Contract, came up with the goods in the second innings of the game where he hit a blazing fifty off 62 balls. During his fifty, he looked assured and was positive in his approach which has been heartwarming to see.

But what stole the limelight was former batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar lauding Iyer. Tendulkar, who was in the stands watching the match, was spotted clapping once Iyer hit fifty. Here is the clip that is now going viral:

