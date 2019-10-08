Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar attended the 87th-anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. After attending the special event – Tendulkar, who holds an honorary rank of Group Captain in IAF shared his feelings after watching Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman live in front of his eyes. Abhinandan flew a MiG-21 Bison at an air show during the event.

Abhinandan became a national hero after he shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet during a dogfight on February 27. Praising him, Sachin tweeted: “Wing Commander #AbhinandanVarthaman leading the flying parade in the MiG-21 Bison at the 87th Anniversary of the @IAF_MCC! His spirit and courage is an inspiration to all of us. Had goosebumps seeing him lead the parade today.”

Wing Commander #AbhinandanVarthaman leading the flying parade in the MiG-21 Bison at the 87th Anniversary of the @IAF_MCC!

His spirit and courage is an inspiration to all of us. Had goosebumps seeing him lead the parade today.#AFDay19 pic.twitter.com/FZOU0CHueS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 8, 2019



Sachin, who was conferred with the Group Captain rank in September 2010, attended the celebrations where Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria was also present.

Sachin attended the event with his wife Anjali Tendulkar. Tendulkar, as a mark of respect for his extraordinary achievements, while representing the country in International Cricket for 24 years, was greeted by Air Force officers at the event.

Sachin retired from international cricket in 2013 and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1994. Sachin is also the first sportsperson to be made an honorary Group Captain in the Indian Air Force.