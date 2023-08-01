Home

Sachin Tendulkar Lavishes Praise For Ben Stokes’ England, Says ‘Ashes 2023 Will Be Remembered For Long’

The Ashes 2023 ended even stevens with both Australia and England winning two games each. Australia retain the Urn.

Stuart Broad and Sachin Tendulkar. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rain might have played a big part in the outcome of the just-concluded Ashes 2023, but the series will be remembered for a long time, according to legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The five-match series ended 2-2 with Australian retaining the Urn.

Led by Pat Cummins, Australia won the first two games before England bounced back in the third, inspired by captain Ben Stokes. The home side could have made it 2-2 in Manchester in the fourth match had not rain forced a complete washout on the fifth day.

The series ended with one last dramatic twist as England produced a stirring recovery in the final session of the fifth Test to dismiss the Australians — who were chasing 384 to win the series 3-1 — for 334 and earn a 49-run victory at The Oval.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to praise the England side for their ability comeback despite being 0-2 down in the series. “From being 2-0 down to drawing level, England’s tenacity in this #Ashes series is a tribute to the beauty of Test cricket,” the former Indian cricketer wrote.

“The ability to rebound demonstrates the depth of character and the mental fortitude this format demands. Mother Nature might have denied us a series result, but that didn’t dampen the spirit of this incredible game. A series to remember for a long long time,” he added.

Although England have only rain to blame for the series result, it will also be remembered for veteran Stuart Broad who finished his 17-year long international career with a win. More so, he finished his cricketing career with a six and a wicket – a rare feat.

Broad finished with a Test career tally of wickets to 604 — fourth on the all-time list and second on the pacers’ list only behind fellow teammate James Anderson. The Australians, who lost their last seven wickets for 70 runs in the fifth Test, still haven’t won an Ashes in England since 2001.

Along with Broad, his another fellow teammate, Moeen Ali also goes back to retirement once again. Ali, who had earlier retired from Tests, came out of retirement just for this Ashes after captain Stokes messaged him to do so.

Asked if he would play Tests again, their next tour is of India, the all-rounder said ‘NO’. “No, I know I’m done. If Stokes messages me again, I’m going to delete it. That’s me done,” Ali said after the game.

“Been amazing, great to come back. Was taken aback when I got the message from Stokes, didn’t know that (Jack) Leach was injured but I really enjoyed it after coming into the series. I knew mentally it was going to be tough but I knew the toughest thing was going to be physical.

“Was an amazing series, I’ll never forget. I thought it’s going to be my last few Test matches so I’ll do it for the team. I’ve batted at three before so it was great. I’ve had a great time but I know that’s it for me,” he added.

