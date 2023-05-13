Home

Sports

Sachin Tendulkar Lodges Complaint For Using His Name, Voice For Fake Advertisements

Sachin Tendulkar Lodges Complaint For Using His Name, Voice For Fake Advertisements

Mumbai Indians is currently on number 3 of the points table. The franchise will now lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants on May 16 at Ekana Sports City, stadium, Lucknow.

Sachin Tendulkar Lodges Complaint For Using His Name, Voice For Fake Advertisements

Mumbai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar lodged a complaint at the Mumbai Crime branch, over his name, photo and voice being used in “fake advertisements” on the internet to dupe people. The case has been registered by Mumbai Police cyber cell against unidentified people under sections 426, 465 and 500 of the IPC. In the complaint, Sachin alleged that the advertisements have been used unauthorisedly to mislead citizens to buy products and services online.

“At SRT Sports Management Pvt. Ltd. (SRTSM), we have noticed that there have been attempts to impersonate Mr Sachin Tendulkar’s attributes in an unauthorized manner, for selling products and services not associated with him. These are being done with a deliberate and malicious intention of misleading gullible citizens to buy unauthorised products and services online,” SRTSM said in a statement.

You may like to read

“We have lodged an official complaint with the Cyber Cell department and have highlighted these to social media platforms where such misleading advertisements are being broadcast,” the statement read.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

Sachin Tendulkar is currently busy in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League as the former cricketer is the part of Mumbai Indians support staff. His franchise MI had recently outclassed Hardik-led Gujarat Titans in a IPL match.

Mumbai Indians is currently on number 3 of the points table. The franchise will now lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants on May 16 at Ekana Sports City, stadium, Lucknow.

With Inputs from ANI

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.