New Delhi: Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar said that the new rules introduced in cricket by MCC committee is good news for all of us, adding that the Mankading dismissal always made him uncomfortable for being called Mankaded.

"New rules have been introduced in cricket by MCC committee and I am quite supportive of couple of them. The first one being Mankading dismissal. I was always uncomfortable with that particular dismissal being called 'Mankaded'," Tendulkar said in a video shared on Twitter.

Cricket is a beautiful sport. It allows us to challenge existing norms and help refine laws of the game. Some of the changes introduced by MCC are praiseworthy.#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/bet0pakGQM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 9, 2022

“I am really happy that it’s been changed to run out. It always should have been run out according to me. So, this is one good news for all of us. I was not comfortable with it at all, but that won’t be the case anymore,” he added.

Talking about the change of rule where a new batter comes in after a dismissal and takes strike irrespective of whether the non-striker has crossed or not, Tendulkar said that it is only fair that the bowler gets the chance to bowl at the new batter.

“And the second one where the batter is dismissed, being caught, the new batter has to come and face the ball. The new batter takes the strike. It’s absolutely fair because if a bowler has been successful in picking a wicket it’s only fair that a bowler gets a chance to bowl to a new batter. This new rule is a good one and well done on that,” Tendulkar further said.