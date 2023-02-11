Sachin Tendulkar Meets Anand Mahindra And RRR Movie Star Ram Charan | SEE Viral Pics

Home

Sachin Tendulkar is in Hyderabad for the Formula One race. The city is hosting the first-ever Formula One event in India, taking place at a street circuit set up on Hussain Sagar and NTR Marg.

New Delhi: Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar meets RRR movie star Ran Charan and Anand Mahindra in a social gathering and photos of Sachin went viral on social media. Tendulkar is highly rated by many as the all-time greatest batsman in the history of cricket. While comparisons can always happen in different stages of the game, Sachin Tendulkar will always be remembered in history as one of the finest ever in the world and the best that India has ever produced till date.

The photo of Sachin Tendulkar along With Anand Mahindra and Ram Charan went viral on social space, here are the photos:

Superstar #RamCharan with master blaster of indian cricket #SachinTendulkar at an event today pic.twitter.com/QlscjrIHOb — Harminder (@Harmindarboxoff) February 11, 2023

The Mahindra car will feature in the all-electric Formula E Motor Championship which is being organised for the first time in India in Hyderabad this weekend.

