Home

Sports

Sachin Tendulkar Named ‘Smile Ambassador’ For Maha Oral Hygiene Campaign

Sachin Tendulkar Named ‘Smile Ambassador’ For Maha Oral Hygiene Campaign

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has been appointed as the 'Smile Ambassador' for the Maharashtra government's oral hygiene campaign titled 'Swachh Mukh Abhiyaan'.

Sachin Tendulkar Named 'Smile Ambassador' For Maha Oral Hygiene Campaign. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai, May 30: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has been appointed as the ‘Smile Ambassador’ for the Maharashtra government’s oral hygiene campaign titled ‘Swachh Mukh Abhiyaan’, here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for five years with Tendulkar for the major state-wide initiative, officials said.

You may like to read

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said that the Swachh Mukh Abhiyaan (SMA), an oral health mission, is run by the state Medical Education Department and Tendulkar shall be its ‘Smile Ambassador’ for five years.

Trending Now

“Many celebrities promote cancer-causing products, but Tendulkar never appears in such advertisements. He will promote oral hygiene among the people, especially the youth,” said Fadnavis.

The ‘Swachh Mukh Abhiyaan’ is an all-India initiative by the Indian Dental Association (IDA) to create awareness about oral hygiene and health among the masses.

It highlights a five-point oral hygiene agenda like brushing teeth twice daily, rinsing after every meal, eating healthy and nutritious food, avoiding smoking or chewing tobacco to prevent oral cancer, and going for dental check-up at least twice a year.

The IDA said in a statement that this campaign will lead the country to optimal healthcare and pave the way for a new model of oral hygiene, but it can be achieved only with the participation of all the stakeholders.

Earlier, Tendulkar was the ‘Hand Ambassador’ for a cleanliness campaign launched by the liquid antiseptic brand, Savlon, highlighting the need for clean hands for a healthy life.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES