Mumbai: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a life-saving story on Friday and thanked the Traffic police community for going 'beyond the call of duty' to save people's life. Tendulkar, who remains the only batter in cricket history to score 100 international centuries, once again showed his human side as he personally met a traffic cop and expressed gratitude. The cop had saved Tendulkar's 'close friend' after the latter had met with a road accident. He also thanked the entire community for their selfless service towards society.

The 48-year-old legendary batter took to Twitter to laud the traffic cops and shared an elaborate note titled "The world is a beautiful place because of such people…".

"Few days ago, a close friend met with a serious accident. By God's grace, she is better now. However, it was the timely help from a traffic cop, which made the difference," Tendulkar wrote in the note.

“He immediately took her in an auto to a hospital and applied real presence of mind ensuring her severely damaged spine had minimal movement while travelling,” added the legendary cricketer, who has numerous world records to his name.

A heartfelt thanks to all those who go beyond the call of duty. pic.twitter.com/GXAofvLOHx — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 17, 2021



Tendulkar said he met the cop, who went beyond his duty, and thanked him for his help.

“I met him and thanked him for his help. There are several people like him all around us who go beyond the call of duty. The world is a beautiful place because of such people. When you see such people, especially those who serve the public, take a moment to thank them. We may not know it, but in their own way, they strive to make a difference in people’s lives. Silently,” said Tendulkar.

The former India opener also lauded the traffic police in general for their efforts and appealed to the public to obey traffic rules.

“To traffic police across India, thank you for your efforts towards ensuring people’s safety. To all of us: Let’s respect the traffic rules and not take shortcuts. It is not worth saving yourself some time, at the cost of putting someone else’s life at risk,” the master blaster signed off.

‘New Role For SRT’

Meanwhile, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly hinted on Friday that the board is in talks with Tendulkar for a new role with Indian cricket. BCCI has already roped in Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the men’s team before adding VVS Laxman as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA).