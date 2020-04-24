The ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar will headline this week’s special two-part episode on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected that airs on Saturday, April 25th, 2020 (Part 1 at 7 PM & Part 2 at 9 PM IST). The show will be hosted by the much-loved Jatin Sapru. Also Read - It Was One of Those Days: Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Batting In The Zone In Sharjah

Team India legends VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh along with former Australia pace machine Brett Lee have been roped in as the experts for this week. The growing popularity of Cricket Connected in English and Hindi has urged Star Sports, India’s leading broadcaster, to introduce the show in its regional channels. While the world is missing live sports action and especially cricket, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu is doing a lot in their purview to keep the channel engaging and entertaining for all their cricket viewers. Also Read - Tendulkar Forced Us Bowlers to Bowl More Accurately: Damien Fleming

Revered by many worldwide, Tendulkar, who turned a year older on April 24th, will give a special sneak-peak on how he’s coping with life during the lockdown. The Master Blaster legend will dole out interesting tips on how he used to practice indoors and will also help the current crop of professional cricketers with priceless advice on how to stay mentally focussed during challenging times that COVID-19 has posed before the world. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Sachin Tendulkar: Legend Recalls His Most Memorable Bowling Spells

Expressing his wish for his fans to stay indoors, Tendulkar said on Cricket Connected, “My fans wished well for me for many years. They encouraged me and they prayed for me. What did they pray for? That Sachin shouldn’t get out and I should be at the crease. My wish for them is that they should also not get out. They should also stay inside the crease which means that they should stay at home, safe and healthy. If they are healthy and safe, then I am more than happy.”

Tendulkar, who called time on a glorious career in 2013, also shed light on his fabled ‘Desert Storm’ innings against Australia in 1998 at Sharjah. The Little Master smashed 143 against a bowling attack featuring the likes of Shane Warne, Damien Fleming and Michael Kasprowicz as temperatures reached a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius. Tendulkar also recalled some of his magic with the ball.

This episode of Cricket Connected will also see the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T.s) players from the VIVO IPL be extended to fans via polls. Winners from the five categories – batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders, captain and coach – will be declared by popular choice.

With live cricket forcefully brought to a standstill, the episode will also give an insight into Team India captain Virat Kohli’s life during the lockdown.