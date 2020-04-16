Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath found himself in the spot when asked to pick between Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara during a 25-question rapid-fire session on Thursday. McGrath said, ‘tough’ while he went on to pick Lara from his experience. He also said Rahul Dravid would be among the top three he bowled to during his time. Also Read - Virat Kohli, KL Rahul React to Ishant Sharma's Hilarious 'Book Cricket' Video During Coronavirus Lockdown | POSTS

"Tough, I would go with Lara just (a bit) from my experience. The hattrick wishlist would be Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid."

McGrath has had many battles with the three top batsmen in the world – at times losing the battle and at times getting them dismissed.

Accepting that the 100 kph is the only delivery he does not have, McGrath also said that in no circumstance would he mankad even if it is the World Cup final.

He also feels that after watching Jim Carrey’s performance in Dumb and Dumber, he would like the Hollywood actor to play his role if a biopic is made.

“Brad Pitt or Hugh Jackman,” are his other choices.

Not one known for elegant dressing, McGrath said that he liked wearing outfits designed by Indian Sabyasachi.

The three non-cricketing legends that he was privileged to meet included Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt, tennis icon Roger Federer and five-time Olympic champion rower Steve Redgrave.