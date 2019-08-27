Sachin Tendulkar paid a heartwarming tribute to the legendary Don Bradman on the auspicious occasion of the latter’s 111th birth anniversary. Taking to his official Twitter handle Sachin shared a picture from 1998 when he and Australian spin legend Shane Warne had visited Bradman’s residence during India’s tour.

Posting the picture, in which Bradman can be seen signing a bat for the former Indian cricketer, Sachin wrote, “A lot of people remember Sir Don Bradman for his extraordinary batting; I remember him more for his graciousness and sense of humour that I experienced when I had the privilege of spending some time with him in 1998.”

A lot of people remember Sir Don Bradman for his extraordinary batting; I remember him more for his graciousness and sense of humour that I experienced when I had the privilege of spending some time with him in 1998. pic.twitter.com/pF1KJ7S9Fq — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 27, 2019

During the famous 1998 visit to Bradman’s home by Sachin and Warne, Bradman had famously quoted that the former Indian captain shared a similar style of batting with him. “I saw him playing on television and was struck by his technique, so I asked my wife to come look at him. Now I never saw myself play, but I feel that this player is playing much the same as I used to play, and she looked at him on television and said yes, there is a similarity between the two, his compactness, technique, stroke production; it all seemed to gel,” Bradman had said about Tendulkar.

Bradman is widely regarded as the greatest batsman of all time and is also considered as the greatest sporting icon of Australia. His batting average of 99.94 still remains unparallel. It was under his captaincy that the Australian cricket started their rise in international cricket.