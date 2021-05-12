Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to the nation’s nursing staff on the occasion of ‘International Nurses Day’, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has made everyone realise their value more than ever. The country is currently in the grip of a deadly second wave of the pandemic, recording more than 3 lakh cases daily. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar - Venkatesh Prasad Picks The Best Captain he Played Under

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted:

“Silently serving humanity forever. Sleepless nights, care and concern flow non stop for us when we aren’t well. The pandemic has made us recognise their value more than ever before. Grateful for everything you do for us. Happy International Nurses Day,”.

Along with his tweet, Tendulkar also posted a picture of three nurses, who are serving the needy in Makunda hospital, which is in a remote part of Assam, bordering Mizoram and Tripura. Tendulkar had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27 and then had to be hospitalised for a brief period, before he returned home on April 8.

He donated Rs one crore to help support COVID-19 relief work across the country and also pledged to donate plasma help assist the treatment efforts. The International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world on May 12, the birth anniversary of English social reformer Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.