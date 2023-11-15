Home

Sachin Tendulkar Pens Emotional Note After Virat Kohli Hits 50th ODI Century In Mumbai

Virat Kohli's record feat came during India's ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli in all smiles during his 50th ODI hundred on Wednesday in Mumbai. (Image: BCCI)

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar recalled the day when he first met Virat Kohli in the Indian dressing room, soon after the latter reached a record 50th ODI hundred on Wednesday against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal. In the process, Kohli surpassed his idol Tendulkar’s 49 centuries in 50-over format. Tendulkar was in attendance when Kohli reached his milestone.

“The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill,” Tendulkar posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The former India captain couldn’t hold his emotions as Kohli broke the record on the biggest stage. “I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player. I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage – in the World Cup Semi-final – and at my home ground is the icing on the cake,” he added.

The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player. I… pic.twitter.com/KcdoPwgzkX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 15, 2023

