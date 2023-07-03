Home

Sachin Tendulkar Pens Emotional Note Remembering Ramakant Achrekar On Guru Purnima

Ramakant Achrekar has been the godfather to many cricketers in India and several of them went on to play for the national side.

Sachin Tendulkar with his guru Ramakant Achrekar. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Legendary Sachin Tendulkar penned an emotional note on the day of Guru Purnima, stating ‘it’s the teacher who makes the difference and not the classroom’ in honour of his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on Monday.

Tendulkar took to Twitter remembering Achrekar’s school of cricket. “It’s the teacher that makes the difference, not the classroom – Michael Morpurgo. We were all part of Achrekar Sir’s great school of cricket and I feel most fortunate that I could learn the game from a selfless person like him. Happy Guru Purnima!” he tweeted.

“It’s the teacher that makes the difference, not the classroom.” –Michael Morpurgo. We were all part of Achrekar Sir’s great school of cricket and I feel most fortunate that I could learn the game from a selfless person like him.

Happy Guru Purnima!#GuruPurnima pic.twitter.com/1Nz2XxvQk7 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 3, 2023

Along with the text, Tendulkar also posted a photo with a headline that reads Achrekar Sir’s School Of Cricket and had faces of all the players who were his students. The postcard included In the photos of Ramnath Parkar, Balwinder Singh Sindhu, Lalchand Rajput, Chandrakant Pandit, Pravin Amre, Paras Mhambrey, Vonod Kambli, Sameer Dighe, Sanjay nangar, Sachin Tendulkar and Ramesh Powar.

