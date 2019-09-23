Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar penned a heartfelt tribute for Late Madhav Apte who passed away aged 86 on Morning morning. The little master who has also played with Apte called him his ‘well-wisher’ and also said about the support he provided in his younger days. Tendulkar recalled how he got to play against Apte as well in his heartfelt tribute. “Have fond memories of Madhav Apte Sir. I got to play against him at Shivaji Park when I was 14. Still remember the time when he & Dungarpur Sir let me play for the CCI as a 15-year old. He always supported me & was a well-wisher. May his Soul Rest In Peace,” read Tendulkar’s post.

May his Soul Rest In Peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/NKp6NicyO5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 23, 2019

Apte made his first-class debut on his 19th birthday. He amassed 3,336 First-Class runs at an average of 39 in 67 matches and captained Mumbai to Ranji Trophy titles in 1958-59 and 1961-62.

Apte initially started out as a leg-spinner, but later on, became a frontline batsman. Apart from cricket, he also excelled in tennis, squash and badminton.

In the 1987-88 season, at the age of 55 for CCI at Shivaji Park Gymkhana. He played against a young 14-year-old Sachin Tendulkar. He may not be the most popular name in cricket, but it is fascinating to know that he played with Sunil Gavaskar, DB Deodhar and also Tendulkar.

In 1989, he was elected to the office of the president of the Cricket Club of India and also served as the chief of Legend’s Club.