It is no secret that former batting legend Sachin Tendulkar likes golf! He was spotted at a golf course having a great time playing golf. His steady shot would make legend Tiger Woods proud. Tendulkar took his time to gauge the target and the hole. Once he was ready after a few shadows, he took the shot and it went in the hole. Tendulkar captioned it as his ‘PGA Moment’. We cannot confirm if he wants to take up the sport professionally like Kapil Dev.

Here is the video of Sachin’s ‘PGA Moment’:

Meanwhile, Tendulkar faced the heat on social media for his negative comments on MS Dhoni after his slow-pace batting against Afghanistan.

“I felt slightly disappointed, it could have been much better. I was also not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn’t look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent,” Tendulkar told a leading news channel.

“There were more than 2-3 dot balls. After Virat got out in the 38th over and till the 45th over we hadn’t scored many runs. There were not enough outings for the middle order batsmen till now and that put pressure on them. But the intent could have been much better by the middle order batsmen,” Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar hinted that senior player Dhoni should have taken charge as Jadhav’s batting was hardly tested in the tournament. The Maharashtra batsman had faced just eight balls (against Pakistan) in the only tournament before the encounter against Afghanistan.

“Kedar Jadhav was under pressure, he had not had an outing up until now. He needed someone to take charge of the situation early on but that did not happen.

“Both Kedar and Dhoni were not able to play at the required strike rate that they would have wanted. Those in-between overs could have been better and that is why Kedar was under a bit of pressure,” Tendulkar said.

(With Agency inputs)