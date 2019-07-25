Sachin Tendulkar recently posted a picture on his official Twitter handle in which the cricket legend is seen sharing the frame with superstar musician Mark Knopfler. Tendulkar who is currently in England shared his picture on Thursday.

Referring to the English musician as “The Sultan of Swing” in the image, the Master captioned it, “It was, as always, such a joy to meet @MarkKnopfler for breakfast and chat about music, sports and life! A great musician, human being and truly the Sultan of Swing”.

Tendulkar was recently inducted into ICC’s prestigious Hall of Fame, for his unparalleled achievements in the game of cricket. Before him, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Bishan Singh Bedi and Sunil Gavaskar were the other Indians who were included in this honoured section.

In England, Sachin Tendulkar also made his commentary debut during the recently-concluded ICC World Cup 2019 which was won by England in the most nerve-wracking manner possible. The Master Blaster was also included in the contingent of the presentation ceremony of the final of World Cup. Tendulkar had presented the Man of the Match award to Ben Stokes.