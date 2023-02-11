Home

Sachin Tendulkar Praises India’s Batting Depth In IND vs AUS 1st Test; Hails Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami

New Delhi: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on India’s lower-order batting after The Indian lower-order batters continued to plunder runs as the hosts raised 400 before getting all out on the stroke of lunch on the third day of the first Test against Australia. Axar Patel made 84 while Mohammed Shami slammed 37 as India took a massive 223-run lead in the first inning.

Patel and Shami then raised 52 runs for the ninth wicket, playing at a fast clip as India decided to add as many runs as possible. Shami blasted three sixes and two fours during his 47-ball 37 that added to Australia’s woes.

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar took his Twitter to hail both the batters:

India were 5 down even before we got the lead, and now we are ahead by 223 runs. Speaks a lot about our batting depth and contributions by our lower order. Well done @akshar2026 & @MdShami11!#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/XMYA5IifxS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 11, 2023

“India were 5 down even before we got the lead, and now we are ahead by 223 runs. Speaks a lot about our batting depth and contributions by our lower order. Well done @akshar2026 & @MdShami11 !”. Said Tendulkar.

The Aussies had prepared themselves for a snake pit of a wicket that was specially prepared to render the left-handed batsmen packed in their lineup hors de combat. But ironically, it were two left-handed batters in the Indian lineup — Jadeja and Patel — that took the match away from them with a crucial partnership for the eighth wicket.

However, there was a silver lining for the visitors too as rookie off-spinner Todd Murphy bowled brilliantly, used the conditions well to add two more wickets to his tall for a seven-wicket haul on debut.

Murphy gave Australia the early breakthrough on the third morning that they so desired, by cleaning up Jadeja for 70 off 185 balls. With the ball spinning a little more and bouncing at times, playing from the South End or the Pavilion End looks more difficult and the Australians pressed Murphy into action from that end.

