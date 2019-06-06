ICC World Cup 2019: Former India batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar is someone who follows the game closely even after his retirement. Sachin is currently in the UK as a part of the broadcasting team and he has been watching the World Cup 2019 from close quarters. He has seen the conditions and feels the Windies stand a great chance of making the Top 4. The Windies started out as the dark horse of the tournament and then they swat aside Pakistan with a very dominating performance. In their second game against Australia, bowling first they had the defending champions on the mat at 149/6. “West Indies have been aggressive & are bowling test match line & lengths. They have used short-pitched deliveries rather well. If they continue in this manner, they are contenders for the TOP 4. @ windiescricket playing well is good for Cricket.”

West Indies have been aggressive & are bowling test match line & lengths. They have used short pitched deliveries rather well. If they continue in this manner, they are contenders for the TOP 4. @windiescricket playing well is good for Cricket. 🏏#AUSvWI #CWC19 #MatchDekhaKya — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 6, 2019

Meanwhile, West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss against Australia and asked them to bat first at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Windies make one change while Australia go in unchanged.

At the toss, Jason Holder: We will field first. It is a good wicket and we are hoping for some early wickets. We want to be disciplined in both the departments. We have made one change in our team, Evin Lewis comes in and Darren Bravo misses out.

Aaron Finch: I wanted to bat first on this wicket. Teams have totally changed so history doesn’t matter much. We are playing with the same side.

Pitch report by Michael Holding: The conditions are nice, it is bright and sunny. There is a little bit of grass but there is no tinge of green. It is a used pitch but cracks have not opened up. It looks a belter, good luck to the bowlers.