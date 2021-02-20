Batting great Sachin Tendulkar claims he is proud of the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli for sharing his battle with depression. Kohli recently revealed he had suffered depression in 2014 during the tour of England. Also Read - IPL 2021 RCB Predicted XI: Is This The Best Playing 11 For Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Tendulkar took to Twitter and talked about mental health awareness as he said these days youngsters are constantly judged on social media.

"@imVkohli, proud of your success & decision to share such personal experiences. These days youngsters are constantly judged on social media. Thousands speak about them but not to them. We need to be able to listen to them and help them flourish," tweeted Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, Kohli also revealed that he had a chat with Tendulkar during that phase as the Master Blaster gave him a piece of valuable advice which opened up his mindset.

“I did have a chat with him about the mental side of things as well and the thing that he told me was, in cricket what he experienced was if you are going through a strong negative feeling and if that is coming into your system regularly, it is best to let it pass. If you start fighting that feeling, it grows stronger. So, that is the advice I took on board and my mindset really opened up from then on,” Kohli told renowned broadcaster Mark Nicholas on the latter’s podcast ‘Not Just Cricket’ according to ANI.

Kohli registered scores of 1, 8, 25, 0, 39, 28, 0,7, 6 and 20 in five Tests, averaging 13.50 in his 10 innings against England during the 2014 tour.

The Indian skipper bounced back from the tough time and enjoyed tremendous success with the bat during the 2018 tour of England. In 5 Test, Kohli scored 593 runs at an average of 59.30 and finished the series as the highest run-getter.