Mumbai, Nov 9: Indian legend and arguably the greatest batsman in cricket history, Sachin Tendulkar ranks among 50 most influential people of 2021 in social media site Twitter.

The Indian batting great is ranked at 35, and the rankings are evaluated through an annual research carried out by consumer intelligence company, Brandwatch.

The legendary right-hander is ranked above the likes of American actors Dwayne Johnson and Leonardo Di Caprio, and former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama among others.

American singer Taylor Swift is at number 1 spot and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is placed at number two in the list.

The research cited Tendulkar’s “appreciable real work for the less fortunate, lending his voice and presence for the right causes, his inspired fans following his work and his partner brands’ relevant impactful campaigns” for his inclusion in the list.

The former India captain, who has also been a Rajya Sabha MP, is associated with UNICEF for more than a decade now and was appointed the ambassador for South Asia in 2013.

Tendulkar has supported many initiatives in health, education, and sports both in rural and urban India. He is the highest run scorer of all time in international cricket, and the only player to have scored 100 centuries, the first batsman to score a double century in ODI, the holder of the record for the most runs in both Test and ODI cricket and the only player to complete more than 30,000 runs in international cricket.

Brandwatch uses social media data to provide companies with information and means to analyse their brands’ online presence.

(With Inputs From PTI)