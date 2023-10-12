Home

Tendulkar REACTS on Rohit Breaking His WC Record Ahead of Ind vs Pak Clash

Not just Rohit Sharma, Sachin ODI World Cup 2023: Tendulkar also hailed Jasprit Bumrah for his brilliant spell versus Afghanistan.

Sachin on Rohit (Image: X)

Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma was unstoppable on Wednesday against Afghanistan in Delhi during the ODI World Cup 2023 match as he smashed a breathtaking 131 off 34 balls. His masterful knock powered India to an eight-wicket win. During his knock, Rohit smashed multiple records, but it was the Sachin Tendulkar’s World Cup feat that stood out. With his seventh WC century, Rohit pipped batting legend Tendulkar, who previously held the record for most World Cup centuries. The former batting maestro took to X and lavished praise on Rohit. Tendulkar also reckoned this knock of Rohit will give him a lot of confidence ahead of the Pakistan clash.

“Two fine performances by Bumrah and Rohit, who were well supported by the bowling and batting units respectively. The 2 games have seen different players contributing and that sets things up nicely for the 14th of October. Look forward!,” Tendulkar said.

“It’s a special feeling to get a World Cup hundred. Really happy with that. Don’t want to think too much, I don’t want to lose my focus. You need to make such things count. You gotta make it big”, Rohit said after the match to tournament broadcasters.

Reflecting on the pitch, it was a good pitch to bat on for Rohit and he knew that once he got his focus set, the wicket became easier for him.

”It was a good pitch to bat on, just backed myself to play my natural game. I knew once I got my eye in, the wicket was going to get easier for me. Something that I have been working on from a long time”, he added.

