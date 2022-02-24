Mumbai: Apart from being the all-time leading run-scorer, Sachin Tendulkar is easily one of the most respected cricketers to have graced the game. In India, he is considered a demi-god – not just for his cricketing achievements, but also for the spotless career he has had. On Thursday, after a few misleading images of the legendary cricketer endorsing a casino went viral, Tendulkar himself took to Twitter to provide clarity to fans.Also Read - IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow at 7 PM IST Feb 24 Thursday

Tendulkar cautioned his fans to remain vigilant about misleading images on social media. His post read: "Requesting everyone to remain vigilant about misleading images on social media."

Requesting everyone to remain vigilant about misleading images on social media. pic.twitter.com/VCJfdyJome — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 24, 2022

Today was also the day Tendulkar created history by becoming the first cricketer ever to score a double hundred in ODI cricket. He did it in 2010 in Gwalior against South Africa. He remained unbeaten on 200* off 147 balls and that knock helped India beat South Africa by 153 runs.