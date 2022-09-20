Indore: Even at 49, Sachin Tendulkar looks in form with the bat and that is just why he is popularly known as the ‘God of Cricket’. There is no better sight in cricket than watching Sachin in full flow. During the latest game in the Road Safety World Series, Sachin showed glimpses of why he is arguably the best to have held a bat. From backfoot punches to laps to hooks, he showed his full range at the Holkar Stadium on Monday against New Zealand Legends. In his 13-ball stay in the middle, Sachin scored 19 runs before rain stopped play and the players had to leave the ground. In his 13-ball stay, he hit four boundaries.Also Read - Ricky Ponting Not Hopeful of Virat Kohli Beating Sachin Tendulkar's Century Record

The Men in Blue were 49-1 in 5.5 overs at the time of the weather interruption.

Tendulkar along with his fellow teammates took a lap around the ground to acknowledge the spectators at the stadium, which was packed to capacity.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor won the toss and elected to field first against the hosts. Shane Bond drew the first blood for New Zealand by dismissing Naman Ojha for 18.

The bandwagon of the RSWS 2022 will now shift to Dehradun where New Zealand Legends will face West Indies Legends on Wednesday (September 21).