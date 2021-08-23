Mumbai: Easily the most celebrated athlete in India – Sachin Tendulkar sent a special message for the Indian contingent ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. While urging all Indians to root for their country, Tendulkar vouched that he too will do that as he did during the recently concluded Summer Games in Tokyo.Also Read - Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch in India

In an article on India Today, Tendulkar hails all athletes as 'real life' heroes – be it, men or women. Tendulkar, popularly known as 'God of Cricket', reckons the lives of athletes are full of passion, commitment, and determination and that should serve as an inspiration for all.

The former batting legend also reckoned that India will become a better nation if the people can celebrate the victories of the paralympic athletes the way do for our cricketers. Adding further, he said it is about celebrating the process, not the outcome.

Tendulkar confesses that he has been reading a lot about the paralympic athletes lately and believes India can win more than 10 medals as is being predicted. In Rio, India won four medals.

“I have been reading that we might win more than 10 medals this time around. I hope we win more. In Rio, we won 4 medals. If that goes up to 10 it is a significant upswing that all of us should celebrate,” Tendulkar wrote on India Today.

(More to follow)