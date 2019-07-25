Sachin Tendulkar shared a clip from a second division cricket match in England which has now left his millions of fans in splits. In the video, the batsman remains not out after failing to play a ball which had hit the stumps and dislodged the bails.

Asking his fans what should be the correct decisions, Sachin wrote, “A friend shared this video with me. Found it very unusual! What would your decision be if you were the umpire?”

Though the bowler has all the rights to feel sorry for himself, the rulebook of cricket says a batsman would only be declared out if only a bail is removed completely from the stumps. There should be no contact between the bail and the stumps. In this case, the bail does get dislodged but somehow remains on the top of a wicket. Thus the umpires had to go for their decision of not adjudging the batsman out.

However as this video went viral, fans started calling out Kumar Dharmasena, referring to his error in the final of ICC World Cup 2019. One after another comment came down and cited Dharmasena’s example and the results were rib-tickling.

People were referring to the infamous decision of Kumar Dharmasena to award England six runs in the last over the final of ICC World Cup 2019. Ben Stokes was batting when England needed nine runs off 3 balls. The fourth ball of the over saw Stokes hitting it to mid-wicket and trying to run two. But, New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill fielded the ball and in his bid to return it to the keeper, the ball hit Stokes, while he was completing his second run, and deflected towards the boundary. On-field umpire Dharmasena awarded England a total of six runs.

However, replays showed that by the time Guptill released the ball the batsmen had not crossed each other. Now, the ICC rule says in situations like these the batsmen should cross each other before the fielder releases the ball or it will be counted as only one run which will be added to whatever extra run is caused as a result of the overthrow. Thus instead of six, England should have received five runs. The one extra run proved to be fatal for New Zealand as they saw England tie the match and win it in super-over.