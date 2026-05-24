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Sachin Tendulkar shares heartfelt note for son Arjun after his first IPL 2026 appearance for LSG

Sachin Tendulkar shares heartfelt note for son Arjun after his first IPL 2026 appearance for LSG

Legendary former batter Sachin Tendulkar wrote a heartfelt note for his son Arjun Tendulkar who featured in the 2026 Indian Premier League for the first time yesterday during Lucknow Super Giants' 7-wicket defeat against the Punjab Kings at the Ekana Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants' Arjun Tendulkar during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, May 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Legendary former batter Sachin Tendulkar wrote a heartfelt note for his son Arjun Tendulkar who featured in the 2026 Indian Premier League for the first time yesterday during Lucknow Super Giants’ 7-wicket defeat against the Punjab Kings at the Ekana Stadium. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front, smashing his maiden IPL century and went not-out at 101 off 51.

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