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Sachin Tendulkar shares heartfelt note for son Arjun after his first IPL 2026 appearance for LSG
Legendary former batter Sachin Tendulkar wrote a heartfelt note for his son Arjun Tendulkar who featured in the 2026 Indian Premier League for the first time yesterday during Lucknow Super Giants' 7-wicket defeat against the Punjab Kings at the Ekana Stadium
Legendary former batter Sachin Tendulkar wrote a heartfelt note for his son Arjun Tendulkar who featured in the 2026 Indian Premier League for the first time yesterday during Lucknow Super Giants’ 7-wicket defeat against the Punjab Kings at the Ekana Stadium. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front, smashing his maiden IPL century and went not-out at 101 off 51.
While Lucknow were already eliminated so the loss didn’t affect them that much but the victory lifted Punjab to the 4th playoff spot temporarily. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will only be taken down in the bottom-half of the table if Rajasthan Royals lose to the Mumbai Indians in the afternoon today.
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Sachin says patience is a virtue in the game of cricket
Sachin Tendulkar penned a viral note expressing immense pride in his son’s resilience.
He wrote, “Proud of the way you’ve carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match.” He beautifully added that cricket tests patience as much as skill, advising Arjun to keep his feet on the ground and remain in love with the game.
Handed the ball right after the powerplay by captain Rishabh Pant, Arjun showed immediate composure. He nearly tasted success on his very first ball when he bowled a fantastic delivery to get the edge of PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh but Pant unfortunately dropped the catch.
Despite the frustration and subsequent attacking intent from Punjab’s batters, the 26-year-old left-arm seamer fought back. The moment arrived in the 15th over when he bowled a trademark, toe-crushing yorker that trapped a well-set Prabhsimran leg-before-wicket.
Also Read: Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 Predicted Playing XIs: Will Riyan Parag feature for RR today?
Arjun finished as Lucknow’s most economical bowler of the night, recording commendable figures of 1/36 in his four overs alongside scoring 5* runs with the bat.
Ultimately, Arjun’s impressive individual effort could not salvage LSG’s chaotic season. Chasing Lucknow’s competitive total of 196/6, scored through Josh Inglis’s blistering 72, Punjab fiercely powered through.
Prabhsimran’s 69 and a sensational, unbeaten century from skipper Shreyas Iyer, Punjab comfortably chased down the 197-run target in just 18 overs.
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