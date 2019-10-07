After Rohit Sharma, it’s now the turn of another Team India member to embrace the joy of fatherhood. India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane became the proud parent of a baby girl on Saturday. Rahane, who married her childhood friend Radhika Dhopavkar in 2014 gave birth to the little one. Congratulatory messages poured in from all corners wishing Rahane and Radhika on the special occasion. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated the pair in his own unique way. He came up with a tongue in cheek message to congratulate his former Mumbai and India teammate.

Rahane uploaded an image of his first child with wife Radhika Dhopavkar on Monday. Tendulkar congratulated the new parents before telling them to enjoy his new role of a “night watchman changing the diapers.”

The joy of being parents to your first child is unparalleled. Soak it in! Enjoy playing the new role of a night watchman changing the diapers. 😉 https://t.co/mquFXkyCDo — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 7, 2019



Thank you so much paaji! Will see you soon for some tips 😉 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) October 7, 2019



Rahane, who had a fabulous run with the bat on West Indies tour is currently playing a three-match Test series against South Africa. He scored 41 runs in the first Test.

India lead the series 1-0 after a 203-run win in Visakhapatnam.