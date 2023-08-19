Home

Sachin Tendulkar Shares His Never-Seen-Before Picture On World Photography Day

God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar shared a never seen before picture of him on the World Photography Day

Sachin Tendulkar (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar shared a never-seen-before picture of him on the occasion of World Photography Day. The batting legend shared a picture of him clicking a photo.

“Sharing a photo of me clicking a photo on #WorldPhotographyDay,” Sachin captioned his tweet. The picture is from Tendulkar’s trip to Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

Sharing a photo of me clicking a photo on #WorldPhotographyDay 📸 😜#MasaiMaraDiaries pic.twitter.com/4RgypYERxF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 19, 2023

Recently, Sachin Tendulkar joined the world’s children’s charity organisation to help 3.9 million Sri Lankan people, including children, who are struggling to get adequate food.

Tendulkar on his visit to Sri Lanka met children and parents impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2022 economic crisis.

During the field mission, he visited a pre-school, supported by Unicef’s ongoing mid-day school meal programme, and helped serve nutrient-rich food to children.

Since August 2022, the UN agency’s midday meal programme has been providing nutritious meals to 50,000 pre-school children in nearly 1,400 schools across the country. The meal programme has also helped boost pre-school attendance.

At another school, he observed teaching and learning activities for grade 3 children where many students shared their desire to stay in school and follow their dreams.

He then joined the senior schoolgirls and boys on the pitch for a game of cricket.

He also visited Indian origin Tamil families living in tea plantations, to understand their lives better.

As part of the support for economic recovery, Unicef provided cash transfers to more than 110,000 families with children up to two years of age to buy nutritious foods and other vital supplies needed for their children.

Tendulkar also took time to speak to a group of young people from Sri Lanka, in a close ‘Cricket Catch-Ups’ session during which he shared his experiences growing up, in overcoming obstacles, remaining resilient and focused in pursuing his goal.

