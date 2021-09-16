Famously called as “The Whispering Death” during his playing days – legend Michael Holding was an integral part of the world-conquering West Indies’ team that dominated the 70s and the 80s. After his cricketing career, Holding made a name for himself in the world of broadcasting with his intelligent, informative, and insightful articulation of game. On Wednesday, when the Jamaica-born revealed that he’ll hang up his mic at the end of this season – another era has come to an end.Also Read - Shoaib Akhtar Recalls Sledging Incident With Mathew Hayden, Says Australian Opener Started Crying After Failing to Perform

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday paid a special tribute to Holding, saying his voice will be missed by millions across the globe. The 67-year-old Holding has been part of Sky Sports commentary panel for over two decades and his mellifluous voice will be missed every English summer

"Congratulations on a wonderful career in broadcasting, Michael Holding. Your voice will be missed by millions across the globe. I loved the way you put your point of view across, and found your opinions unbiased and balanced. Take care, stay healthy and enjoy your retirement," tweeted Tendulkar.

Holding had announced his retirement as a cricket commentator on Wednesday, reported ESPNcricinfo. Holding was a member of the Sky Sports commentary panel for more than 20 years.

“I am not too sure how much further than 2020 I will be going with commentary. I cannot see myself going much further down the road at my age. I am 66 years old now, I am not 36, 46 or 56,” he had said on a BBC radio talk show.

“I told [ Sky] that I could not commit to more than a year at a time. If this year gets totally destroyed, I might have to think about 2021 because I can’t just walk away from Sky, a company that has done so much good for me,” he added.

Holding, who bid adieu to international cricket in 1987, was widely respected for his famous insightful analysis and razor-sharp insights. The West Indies legend represented the Caribbean team in 60 Tests and 102 ODIs, has 391 international wickets under his name.