New Delhi: Mithali Raj has been the flag-bearer of Indian Women’s cricket for a long time and will go down as one of the greatest ever women’s cricketer in the history of the game.Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Cannot Stop Praising Arjun As MI Cricketer Cooks Him Scrambled Eggs On Father's Day, See Post

The former India skipper’s biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’ trailer dropped today and two of the greatest ever Indian cricketers- Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly just couldn’t stop praising the heart-warming movie trailer of one such athlete who has inspired millions to dream. Also Read - From Rohit Sharma To Sachin Tendulkar, Here's How Indian Cricket Fraternity Led In Wishing Father's Day, See Tweets

“The #ShabaashMithuTrailer is heartwarming. Mithali has inspired millions to dream and follow their passion & I am looking forward to watch this movie. My best wishes to the entire team,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter. Also Read - Harmanpreet Kaur: Sri Lanka Tour Great Opportunity to Build Team

The #ShabaashMithuTrailer is heartwarming. Mithali has inspired millions to dream and follow their passion & I am looking forward to watch this movie. My best wishes to the entire team. https://t.co/ORUvwD7d2I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 20, 2022

“One game, One nation, One ambition… My Dream! Grateful to the team & excited to share my story with you all!”, Mithali Raj wrote about the movie on Twitter.

Earlier this month on 8th June, Raj announced his retirement from cricket, bidding farewell from the game as the highest run-getter in Women’s international cricket with 10868 runs across three formats. Bollywood star Tapsee Pannu will be seen playing Mithali’s role and the movie is directed by Srijit Mukherji. The film hits theatres on 15th July.