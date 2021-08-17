London: It was a moment to remember as Virat Kohli and his team believed in themselves and pulled off a miraculous win over England on Monday at Lord’s by 151 runs. While the world is praising Kohli and Co, two legends of Indian cricket – Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly – also hailed the effort by the team at the iconic venue.Also Read - Fans Suggest Oppositions to Never Sledge Virat Kohli And Co After India Win at Lord's!

Ganguly, who is the BCCI president was at the venue and witnessed the win.

Ganguly tweeted: "Fantastic win for india…what character and guts from the team ..each and every one ..such a pleasure to watch it from so close."

Tendulkar, who has had many battles with Anderson and England at Lord’s, knows exactly how precious the win is for the team.

“That was some Test match #TeamIndia! Enjoyed watching every moment of it. The resilience and grit that the team displayed in difficult situations is something that stood out for me. Very well played!” tweeted Tendulkar.

