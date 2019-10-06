Former India captains Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar did not apply for the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) membership. The trio did not apply for memberships after ICA called for nominations for various posts. Apart from the former captains, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has also not applied for membership. The objection against any candidate and withdrawal of any application can be done by October 9.

Former cricketers Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and Virender Sehwag have sought membership. Former India batsman Ashok Malhotra is the only candidate for the post of president of the ICA. Former wicket-keeper batsman Surendra Khanna is all set to be included in IPL governing council as the ICA representative. Khanna is the sole candidate for the post.

However, there will be elections for every other position.

Ashu Dani, Siddharth Sahib Singh and Hitesh Majumdar are fighting for secretary’s post while Kishore Sharma and V Krishnaswamy will contest for the treasurer’s post.

The fight for players’ representative in the BCCI will be interesting as Kirti Azad and Anshuman Gaekwad are among the four who are fighting for the single post.

The nomination application list also made it clear that “the Electoral Officer will undertake scrutiny of the applications received and issue a draft list of duly nominated candidates” by 5pm on October 7.

“Withdrawal of nominations appearing in this list or the Draft List of Duly Nominated Candidates may be completed through written request via e-mail to electoral.officer@bcci.tv no later than 3:00PM on Wednesday, 9 October 2019,” the notice said.

The online voting process for the apex council in the ICA will be held on October 11-13 and the results will be declared by 12pm on October 15.

The ICA Board meeting will be held on October 16.

THE LIST

ICA Board

1. ICA President- Mr. Ashok Malhotra

2. ICA Secretary- Mr. Ashu Dani- Mr. Hitesh Majmudar- Mr. Siddharth Sahib Singh

3. ICA Treasurer- Mr. Kishore Kumar Sharma- Mr. V. Krishnaswamy

4. Two (2) ICA Member Representatives- Ms. Rajesh Nayyar (Walia)- Mr. Yajurvindra Singh

ICA Representative Nominees to BCCI

1. One Male ICA Representative Nominee to BCCI Apex Council- Mr. Aunshuman Gaekwad- Mr. Dodda Ganesh – Mr. Kirti V. Azad- Mr. Rakesh Dhruve

2. One Female ICA Representative Nominee to BCCI Apex Council- Ms. Amrita P. Shinde- Ms. CTM Suguna – Ms. Mana S. Dabhi- Ms. Shantha Rangaswamy

3. One (1) ICA Representative Nominee to IPL Governing Council- Mr. Surender Khanna