Mumbai: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has quarantined himself after being tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Tendulkar recently led India Legends to title win at the inaugural Road Safety World Series in Raipur. Also Read - India Records Over 62,000 Corona Cases, Highest Single-Day Spike in Over 5 Months

Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen to have played the game, announced he’s tested positive for the deadly virus on Saturday via his social media accounts. Other members of his family though have returned negative test results. Also Read - Maharashtra: Weekend Lockdown Imposed in Kalyan-Dombivli From Today Till Further Order, Essential Services Allowed

“I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I’ve testes positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative,” Tendulkar posted early Saturday morning on Twitter.

“I’ve quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols advise by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you,” he added.

The news comes amid the rising cases of coronavirus across the country. In the last 24 hours, a whopping 62,258 fresh cases have been recorded which is the biggest single-day jump since October 16 last year.

Maharashtra, which is dealing with its biggest surge since the pandemic began last year, will be imposing night curfew starting Sunday. The state has reported nearly 37,000 new coronavirus cases.

India is the third worst affected country by the coronavirus after the United States of America and Brazil.

Across the world, around 126,672,902 have been infected by the deadly virus. 102,141,528 have recovered successfully from it but 2,778,766 have died as well.